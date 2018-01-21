'It's about respect' – Activists worldwide take to the streets for Women's March

Activists are returning to the streets a year after millions of people rallied worldwide at marches for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.

Hundreds of gatherings are planned this weekend across the US and in places such as Beijing, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nairobi, Kenya.

A rally Sunday in Las Vegas will launch an effort to register one million voters and target swing states in the midterm elections.

The 2017 rally in Washington, DC, and hundreds of similar marches created solidarity for those denouncing President Donald Trump's views on abortion, immigration, LGBT rights and more.

Afterward, a wave of women decided to run for elected office and the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct became a cultural phenomenon.

"We made a lot of noise," said Elaine Wynn, an organiser. "But now how do we translate that noise into something concrete or fulfilling?"

Linda Sarsour, one of the four organisers of last year's Washington march, said Las Vegas was slotted for a major rally because it's a strategic swing state that gave Hillary Clinton a narrow win in the presidential election and will have one of the most competitive Senate races in 2018.

It also laid the groundwork for the recent movement that brought a reckoning for powerful men accused of sexual misconduct, Sarsour said.

"I think when women see visible women's leadership, bold and fierce, going up against a very racist, sexist, misogynist administration, it gives you a different level of courage that you may not have felt you had," she said.



