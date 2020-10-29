TODAY |

'It's a relief' - British Covid-19 survivor goes home after four months in induced coma

Source:  1 NEWS

After four months in an induced coma and over 200 days in hospital battling Covid-19 a British man has finally returned home.

He said he’s just happy to see his family and breathe in fresh air. Source: BBC

Esse Khanzadeh had no underlying conditions before catching Covid-19 but the deadly virus nearly took his life.

“I never thought for a minute I’d catch it let alone being close to not coming back,” Esse told the BBC.

He spent seven months in a Manchester hospital with four of those being in an induced coma and the other three recovering and rehabilitating.

Recently being released from hospital, the 59-year-old was applauded by doctors and nurses who helped treat him as he walked out of the hospital on his own.

The Covid-19 survivor said if it wasn’t for his medical care he might not be alive.

“They did all the hard work. They couldn’t do enough for me. Thank you is not enough, they saved my life.”

After such a long battle with Covid-19, Esse says he’s happy to be home.

“It was good to be able to get out to the family and to the fresh air. It’s a relief.”

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
