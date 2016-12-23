'It's really saddening to see' – Thai police rescue baby orangutans in wildlife trafficking bust

Police in Thailand rescued two baby orangutans and arrested a wildlife trafficker who tried to sell the animals online for $28,000.

According to Freelance Foundation, a non-profit organization working with the police on the bust, an undercover officer posed as a buyer after receiving a tip on an illegal wildlife trade on a social media site.

The suspect arrived in a taxi to make the delivery and the police found two baby orangutans, a few months old inside a plastic box.

Matthew Prichett of Freeland Foundation said they believe the suspect is part of a larger regional syndicate that illegally sells endangered species through various channels including online trade.

Over the past ten years, Thai authorities have rescued and repatriated dozens of orangutans back to Indonesia.

Most of the animals were smuggled and sold as pets and many private zoos in Thailand have animal shows where orangutans perform kickboxing and other acts.

Indonesia is home to the majority of the wild orangutan population but half of Indonesia's rainforest, a habitat for orangutans, has been cleared in the past half century, in the rush to supply the world with timber and palm oil.