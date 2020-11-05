'It's really not up to him' - US ambassador to NZ says Trump is bound by 'checks and balances'

US ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown says people should have confidence that the American electoral system is working as it should as he seemingly fired a shot at his boss's claims of electoral dishonesty.

Brown, 61, is on his way back to America shortly after serving in New Zealand since 2017, in order to be closer to family.

Speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, he reacted to the current uncertain outcome in the 2020 US election, and in particular to Donald Trump's threats to go to the Supreme Court to prevent mail in ballots being counted.

"It's really not up to him - there is a process and the process is working and that's what it's meant to be," he said.

"I find it fascinating that our founding fathers were able to develop this amazing check and balance. If there are issues and ultimately it goes to the Supreme Court, then that's the process.

"It's premature right now - I can't say why he said that. Obviously there's probably a sense of frustration on both sides. People are really charged up.

"What does it say for the United States? Hey, we've got some issues we've got to work out.

"The question now: How do I think it's going to turn out? I have no idea.

"You need to make sure the votes are counted.

"There are processes within the states to, if you have a claim and you're concerned, you can go to that court, then you can go to the Supreme Court - no different than what happened in 2000 with Gore and Bush.

"So there is a check and balance."

Brown said he was pleased with the much higher voter turnout this election, and with the relatively few problems experienced by voters this year at polling places.

"I'm excited about the fact that we're so vibrant and so many people and so many different walks of life have finally decided to get engaged - that's great for democracy," Brown said.

One point he made was that many political pundits had expected a "blue wave" of Biden votes - a landslide victory - which had not come to pass.

"The political pundits and the pollsters were wrong once again - they really have to do a deep dive and self-reflect because they were just completely wrong," he said.

"Nancy Pelosi thought they would take another 15-20 [seats] in the House, the Senate would be taken over by the Democrats and the president was going to get blown away by this blue wave - and none of that happened."



Brown said New Zealand's relationship with the United States is in "good shape" as he ends his tenure here.