 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'It's one of the three most dangerous dives I've done' - expert diver says Thai cave where football team is stuck is 'a labyrinth'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A professional cave diver who has been part of the rescue operation of the football team in Thailand says the dive is one of the most dangerous he’s ever experienced.

Diver Ben Reymenants has been helping with the rescue efforts of the boys trapped in a cave for over 10 days.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ben Reymenants described the cave network as a labyrinth of small passages and says the dive is one of his top three most dangerous.

“This would be my top three most dangerous dives that I’ve done,” he told 1 NEWS.

“Some of the passages are about 8cm in diameter, you can't go through with conventional scuba gear, you have to take off your gear, push through, dig a little bit and zero visibility, feeling your way until you're past the passage.

“It's 2.5km in so every dive is roughly four hours when you're away from the nearest breathing gap. And that comes after a two-hour climb and wrestle with all the gear.”

“We were looking for a few days for a T junction, which we couldn’t find, there's a lot of dead ends there, it's a big labyrinth, it's 9km long. There was an old French map, 30 years old, that seemed to be quite accurate.”

Twelve boys and their football coach have been trapped for days.
Source: 1 NEWS

“There's a British dry cave geologist that told us 'listen, you have to go there, drop down, otherwise you won’t find it, go left.''          

Mr Reymenants said he would never have gone so deep unless it was to save people.

“I’m usually called for the bodies, never for live people, to recover from wrecks or caves, 12 kids with their whole lives in front of them, it puts a bit of pressure,” he said.

Because of the difficulty of the dive, medical experts have advised against the 12 schoolboys and their coach diving out.

“When they came back out, they said right, this is a bit beyond these kids’ capacities,” Mr Reymenants said.

The BBC looks at what drives the pair of cave divers labelled the "A team".
Source: BBC

"Teaching someone to dive, in tropical shallow waters, that's quite easy but this is pitch black, bad visibility, cave, like I said, small tunnels."

The last thing you want is a panicking diver in a cave, they would not survive that."

For now, Mr Reymenants says the boys are safe, with hope remaining they can be floated out with favourable weather.            

The 12 boys and their football coach have been underground since June 23.
Source: Facebook

“This room, it stays dry the entire monsoon, so fortunately safe, but yes how safe can you keep a kid in a dark room for three months?”

“If the water drops another two metres they can probably float them out with life jackets and there's only one or two places they’d have to make a little dip dive or, the kids actually claim they heard birds and chickens nearby.”

Mr Reymenants says the operation is huge, with 5000 people on site and teams working to lay cables down to the team.

“We're not allowed to film inside but it's a huge operation, there are American, Australian teams,” he said.

“They started laying telephone and electricity cables to have some contact and lights, something they started doing before the major floods, so they’re already two-thirds of the way with that cable.”

The 12 boys appear to be skinny, but in good spirits during their ordeal.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Dame Margaret Bazley was called in to carry out an external review after the allegations hit the headlines.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

01:42
2
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

00:47
3
Police in England made the shocking announcement more people appear to have been poisoned with a deadly chemical.

UK police confirm couple poisoned by same nerve agent as ex-Russian spy and daughter

00:28
4
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

5

Baby dies in tragic accident in US after mum backs out of driveway, hitting her

Dame Margaret Bazley was called in to carry out an external review after the allegations hit the headlines.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

Dame Margaret Bazely was highly critical of the firm's management.


03:52
Dr Paul Quigley says while spit tests can detect things like cannabis or other illicit drugs, they may be useless in some cases.

Expert: Road-side drug tests would miss synthetic and prescription drugs - two of our biggest killers

The spit tests would need to be combined with impairment tests.

03:23
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

Retail NZ says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.

01:42
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

It is the first sighting in the Capital in eight years.


00:24

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.