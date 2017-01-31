 

'It's not logical, it's not fair and this is not justice' –Iranian woman's visa denied at the airport following Trump's immigration ban

An Iranian computational biologist, who was due to join Harvard Medical School to research cures for tuberculosis, was prevented from travelling to the United States, due to President Trump's immigrations order.

Dr Samira Asgari had her visa approved and was about to board a plane to the US when she was told she was no longer allowed to enter the US.
Dr Samira Asgari, 30, was born in Iran and studied there before moving to Switzerland in 2011 to do a PhD in human genomics.

She had recently received a grant to continue researching tuberculosis in Boston, and had received a visa to travel on Saturday, but was prevented from travelling to the United States when she tried to board a plane from Frankfurt today.

Trump's order temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

She said of the order, "It's not logical, it's not fair and this is not justice."

Asgari was forced to return to Geneva where she had already given up her flat.

She is staying temporarily with friends and is still waiting for her luggage to be returned.

05:40
Trump denies immigration ban caused airport chaos, blames computer glitches

Trump denies immigration ban caused airport chaos, blames computer glitches
00:45
00:45
When asked if the president had just created a Muslim ban Trump answered in the affirmative before backtracking.

Thousands of Somali refugees affected by Trump's travel ban
00:45
'It hurts more than you know' - daughter's birthday reunion with Iranian father ruined by Trump's muslim travel ban

Thousands of Somali refugees affected by Trump's travel ban
00:45
For her 16th birthday Malikeh Sharifi had wanted to see her dad who's in Iran but it's not going to happen.

'It hurts more than you know' - daughter's birthday reunion with Iranian father ruined by Trump's muslim travel ban

00:39
Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final

Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final


Dentist (generic).

Kids who visited South Auckland dental clinic could be at risk of Hepatitis, HIV after contamination scare

00:59
New Zealand Super Rugby teams name Tens squads with All Blacks past and present sneaking in

New Zealand Super Rugby teams name Tens squads with All Blacks past and present sneaking in

Live stream: Breakfast

03:39
Colin Craig celebrates win in defamation case against former Conservative Party board member

Colin Craig celebrates win in defamation case against former Conservative Party board member

03:59

Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.

Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.


00:41
'I've been going to get the water from out of town' - Havelock North residents still shunning town's tap water

Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.

Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.

02:30
'Dump Trump - people do not want the US President to come here'

'Dump Trump - people do not want the US President to come here'

Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.

05:40
Rebecca Wright: This is a divided America and Trump is polarising it further but he doesn't seem to care

Rebecca Wright: This is a divided America and Trump is polarising it further but he doesn't seem to care

Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.

03:59

The PM is given the chance to join other global leaders in saying he is 'disgusted' by Trump's policy.

The PM is given the chance to join other global leaders in saying he is 'disgusted' by Trump's policy.


 
