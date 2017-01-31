'It's not logical, it's not fair and this is not justice' –Iranian woman's visa denied at the airport following Trump's immigration ban

An Iranian computational biologist, who was due to join Harvard Medical School to research cures for tuberculosis, was prevented from travelling to the United States, due to President Trump's immigrations order.

Dr Samira Asgari, 30, was born in Iran and studied there before moving to Switzerland in 2011 to do a PhD in human genomics.

She had recently received a grant to continue researching tuberculosis in Boston, and had received a visa to travel on Saturday, but was prevented from travelling to the United States when she tried to board a plane from Frankfurt today.

Trump's order temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

She said of the order, "It's not logical, it's not fair and this is not justice."

Asgari was forced to return to Geneva where she had already given up her flat.