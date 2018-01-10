'It's a nightmare' – Chilling aerial footage shows homes torn to shreds in deadly California mudslides

Source:Associated Press
Torrents roared down through neighbourhoods in Montecito near Santa Barbara today, sweeping some homes away entirely in what officials called a catastrophic debris flow.
Rescues in the area are continuing. At least 50 people have been rescued so far, and about 300 are stranded in one neighbourhood.
Meanwhile, officials have said the death toll from flash flooding and debris flows in Southern California has risen to 13.
A powerful storm hit the region early on Tuesday (local time), deluging hills and mountains burned bare last month by the largest wildfire in recorded California history.
