'It's a mass-spreader event' – Speaker at pro-Trump protest in Washington DC encourages crowd to hug each other

Source:  1 NEWS

A speaker at a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC today has caused outrage after encouraging attendees to hug each other while calling out that it was a "mass-spreader event".

A large gathering of Donald Trump supporters congregated at Freedom Plaza today. Source: RSBN

The man, who identified himself as a pastor, was speaking at the Prayer to Save America protest in Freedom Plaza.

"Turn the person next to you and give him a hug, someone you don't know," the man said.

"Go hug somebody. Go ahead and spread it out, mass spreader. It's a mass-spreader event, it's a mass-spreader event, it's a mass-spreader event," he repeated.

People were quick to criticise the speaker's actions on social media.

"Apparently he wants them to get Covid to prove their devotion to Trump and Jesus," one woman posted on Twitter.

"No wonder these people believe Trump's lies about the election. They cheer a fool who calls on people to not wear masks," wrote another.

The rally is being held in a bid to overturn President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss ahead of the electoral college vote tomorrow which will validate Joe Biden's victory.

