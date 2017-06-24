'It's magical' – Disneyland devotee visits theme park 2000 days in a row

If Disneyland is "The Happiest Place on Earth," Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen.

As of yesterday, Mr Reitz had visited the park 2000 days in a row - every day for five and a half years.

The Huntington Beach man tells the Orange County Register he began visiting with his ex-girlfriend in 2012 when both were jobless and wanted to keep their spirits up.

Even after he got a job and the couple broke up, Reitz kept going.

"It’s become a living breathing thing along the way,” Mr Reitz said.

"It was something to do to keep things fun.

"The number one thing I tell people is to bring your patience. With the summer time crowds and the heat I tell people to relax and have fun.”

He has met celebrities and made friends with park cast members. He has visited every restaurant.

His favourite ride is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, which he rode as a kid.

"I have memories of riding it with my mom and holding onto my blankie," he said.

"I love sitting in the front row, holding the handle and leaning into the turns."