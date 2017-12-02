'It's laughable' – US Secretary of State dismisses reports Trump's trying to replace him

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has dismissed as "laughable" reports that the White House was trying to get rid of him.

Tillerson was asked about the reports during a photo-op with the visiting Libyan prime minister today.

Multiple officials say White House is considering a plan to replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Tillerson said twice, "It's laughable," but made no other comments to journalists before leaving the room.

The State Department has said Tillerson plans to remain on the job.