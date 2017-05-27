'It's just so unfair' – daughter speaks about 18-hour search for mum killed in Manchester bombing

Source:Associated Press
Pink balloons were released in Oldham near Manchester as hundreds of people gathered to remember local residents Lisa Lees and Alison Howe, who were killed in Tuesday's bombing.
Lees and Howe were killed in the bomb attack as they waited to meet their daughters after Ariana Grande's concert.
They were among 22 people killed.
Lees' daughter Lauren Ashleigh Lees told press how she and others searched for her mother for 18 hours after the attack.
"She deserved to be a nana to my newborn baby. She deserved to see India leave school. She deserved to be there for everything and it's just so unfair," Lees said.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news