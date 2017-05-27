 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'It's just so unfair' – daughter speaks about 18-hour search for mum killed in Manchester bombing

share

Source:

Associated Press

Pink balloons were released in Oldham near Manchester as hundreds of people gathered to remember local residents Lisa Lees and Alison Howe, who were killed in Tuesday's bombing.

Lauren Ashleigh Lees was among the 22 people killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande show.
Source: Associated Press

Lees and Howe were killed in the bomb attack as they waited to meet their daughters after Ariana Grande's concert.

They were among 22 people killed.

Lees' daughter Lauren Ashleigh Lees told press how she and others searched for her mother for 18 hours after the attack.

"She deserved to be a nana to my newborn baby. She deserved to see India leave school. She deserved to be there for everything and it's just so unfair," Lees said.

Related

UK and Europe

02:24
Anti-terror raids continue around Britain after the nation earlier gathered to grieve.

Mystery still surrounds who made the device which killed 22 people in Manchester attack
00:17
Video has emerged on social media of fans singing along at the concert just moments before a 22-year-old man blew himself up.

Ariana Grande's song One Last Time forecast to climb back into UK's top 40 charts after Manchester attack
01:47
More information is emerging about Salman Abedi, the man who murdered 22 people outside an Ariana Grande concert.

Eighth person arrested in connection with deadly Manchester terror attack
01:42
Georgina Callander, 18, had met the star in 2015, when she posted a photo on Instagram of meeting her.

'Hate will not win' - Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for charity concert

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
Mike Thorpe gets a first look at Stan Walker's new music video 'New Takeover'.

Watch: Sneak peek at Stan Walker's new music video - 'I want to represent ... indigenous people around the world'

03:27
2
Viewers respond to Toni Street's challenge for the best impression of Mike.

Doing The Hosk: The best impersonations of Seven Sharp host Mike Hosking

00:30
3
This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.

Watch: Heartless security guard snatches baseball from child

00:29
4
They weren’t biggest guys in the Blues versus Chiefs match but they were part of the largest hit of the night.

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

5
Vincent Clayton.

Dunedin 'escapee' never left hospital

00:32
Lauren Ashleigh Lees was among the 22 people killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande show.

'It's just so unfair' – daughter speaks about 18-hour search for mum killed in Manchester bombing

Lauren Ashleigh Lees was among the 22 people killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande show.

00:30
This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.

Watch: Heartless security guard snatches baseball from child

This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.

Michael John Hughes is wanted by South Island Police.

Police seek man considered armed and dangerous in South Island

Michael John Hughes is wanted for arrest on a number of theft charges around the South Island.

Auckland Harbour lit up in Rainbow colours.

Auckland Harbour Bridge to light up in world first

Nearly 90,000 new LED lights will be installed, capable of lighting up the bridge with shows for special events.

Brad Pitt attends a memorial service for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

'Voice of our generation' - Celebrities gather to honour Chris Cornell at funeral

The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, Christian Bale and numerous members of rock royalty, some of whom were driven to tears.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ