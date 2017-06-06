'It's as if life has been flipped on its head' - severed ties with Qatar has massive impact on citizens, airline

Years of tensions in Gulf relations burst to the surface yesterday when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar.

The four Arab countries shut down land, sea and air links with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terror groups in the region, interfering in their sovereign affairs and backing groups that undermine political stability.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain also ordered their citizens - who travel visa free throughout the six-nation Gulf bloc that includes Qatar - to leave the peninsula nation and warned against travel to or transit through Qatar.

The fate of some 300,000 Egyptian residents there remains unclear.

"The situation is very hard for me. It's as if life has been flipped on its head," said al-Fassi, the Saudi professor who teaches Gulf Affairs and Women's Studies at Qatar University. "I have responsibilities here that are time sensitive and final exams."

The effect of yesterday's punitive measures on Qatar was immediate. Panicked residents rushed to grocery stores to stock up on essential food items as hundreds of trucks transporting food and construction materials were stopped from entering Qatar from Saudi Arabia.

Qatar, a mostly dessert nation that juts off Saudi Arabia's eastern coast, imports more than 40 percent of its food needs through its only land border with Saudi Arabia.

Flights were delayed at Qatar's Hamad International Airport, which serves as a major transit hub for 37 million passengers a year, largely between Europe and Asia.

Its flagship carrier, Qatar Airways, was forced to reroute Europe-bound flights over Iranian and Turkish airspace after Saudi Arabia and Egypt blocked Qatari flights from using their airspace.

Qatar Airways also stopped its flights to the four Arab countries in response to the UAE's Etihad, FlyDubai, Emirates, EgyptAir and Bahrain's Gulf Air suspending flights to Qatar.

The moves against Qatar reflect longstanding anger at its support for Islamists, like the Muslim Brotherhood group, as well as Qatar's ties with Iran, Saudi Arabia's regional enemy.

Qatar's Cabinet said the decision to cut ties was based on "fabricated allegations and lies." It sought to reassure its citizens and residents by suggesting that the government had a contingency plan for vital imports.

The government said it had "already taken the necessary measures and precautions to ensure that normal life continues."