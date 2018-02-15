'It's a horrific, horrific day' - At least 17 confirmed dead in Florida school shooting

At least seventeen people have been confirmed dead by authorities in the fatal Florida high school shooting today.

Broward County Florida Sheriff Scott Israel said 12 were killed within the building, two outside, one on the street and two lost their lives at the hospital.

"I'm sadden to say 17 people lost their lives."

"There are people that are still undergoing surgery."

"Just pray for this city, pray for this school, the parents, the folks that lost their lives."

"It's a horrific, horrific day. It's just horrible."

Sheriff Israel said the gunman, believed to be 19-year-old Nicholas Cruz had "countless magazines" and is believed to have used one AR 15 rifle.