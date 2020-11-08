'It's easier to be a dad' - CNN commentator emotional over Joe Biden's victory

A political commentator for US network CNN broke down on air when asked what Joe Biden's victory would mean for him.

Describing the Democrat victory as an opportunity to start fresh, Van Jones says the last few years had left groups "feeling like they couldn't breathe".

"It’s easier to be a parent this morning, it’s easier to be a dad," he says.

"It’s easier to tell your kids that character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person it matters and it’s easier for a whole lot of people."

As he spoke Jones was overcome with emotion, choking and tearing up live on air.

"It's just vindication for a whole lot of people who really suffered. You know, the 'I can't breathe' thing that wasn't just George Floyd. That was a lot of people," he says.

"You spend so much of your life's energy just trying to hold it together, and this is a big deal for us to be able to just get some peace and have a reset."

Joe Biden came out triumphant this morning after a win in his hometown state of Pennsylvania secured him with enough electoral college votes to claim the presidency.