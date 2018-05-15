 

'It's cool to come back’ – Aussie shark attack survivor reunites with nurse that saved his life

Sean Pollard was airlifted from a Western Australia beach after a great white shark took his arm and hand.
Two more retail chains caught underpaying staff - Briscoes and Hannahs

00:38
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Watch: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

00:49
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

00:44
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis


02:00
Mr Peters will fill on for the PM while when she takes time off to look after her soon to be born child.

'No concerns, absolutely none' - Jacinda Ardern has confidence Winston Peters will do a great job as Acting PM while she's on maternity leave

When quizzed about Mr Peters' reputation and his ability to lead in her absence, on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Ms Ardern was unequivocal.

04:52

Privacy lawyer says use of supermarket facial recognition software will lead to court action - and cost taxpayers money

Foodstuffs has revealed it uses the technology to identify shoplifters.

00:37
Palestinian medics and protesters evacuate a wounded youth during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel prepared for the festive inauguration of a new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

At least 52 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during violent protests as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

President Trump said in a video message that he remains committed to "facilitating a lasting peace agreement" between Israelis and Palestinians.

07:29
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

04:17
Tina Parkin went in search of answers after becoming exasperated about how long it took the Kaiapoi station to pick up her call.

Why are local police stations taking so long to answer their phone?

Tina Parkin tried calling police several times, including different police stations, but she got the same lack of response every time.



 
