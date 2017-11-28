'It's complicated' - Buckingham Palace on Harry and Meghan's bombshell that they're quitting royal duties

A statement has been released on behalf of the Queen, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today announced they planned on stepping down as 'senior' members of the royal family.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the pair said in a statement.

They would divide their time between the UK and North America.

In response, a brief statement was released by Buckingham Palace.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," it said.

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."