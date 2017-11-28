TODAY |

'It's complicated' - Buckingham Palace on Harry and Meghan's bombshell that they're quitting royal duties

Source:  1 NEWS

A statement has been released on behalf of the Queen, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today announced they planned on stepping down as 'senior' members of the royal family.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Brits are just now waking up to the second day of royal engagement mania.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the pair said in a statement.

They would divide their time between the UK and North America.

Read more
Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family, split time between UK and North America

In response, a brief statement was released by Buckingham Palace.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," it said.

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

The BBC is reporting that the pair did not consult other royal family members before announcing the decision, and that the palace was "disappointed".

World
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:14
Watch: Pantsless woman runs off after crashing allegedly stolen car in Gold Coast
2
The odd moment referee Nigel Owens tells player to wipe blood on his shirt
3
Michael Fatialofa's wife asks for prayers, better hospital access to injured rugby star
4
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
5
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:09

'Keep calm, don't bite' - Pope teases about hand slap as he wades back into crowds

A dry cleaner, engineer and international students: Names of victims of Iran plane tragedy emerge
01:50

Australia endured its hottest, driest year on record in 2019
00:45

President Trump breaks silence over Iran missile attacks, says no US or Iraqi fatalities and that he won't retaliate with military force