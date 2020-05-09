Italy's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 30,000

The number of people in Italy who've died with Covid-19 infections has topped 30,000.

People walk along the popular Navigli area, in Milan, Italy, amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. Source: Associated Press

The Health Ministry has registered 243 deaths, bringing the total of those who died in the country to 30,201.

Authorities say many more likely died with the infection at home or in nursing homes without being diagnosed.

A woman wearing a mask walks past candles at the Santa Maria ai Monti church, in Rome. Source: Associated Press

Italy was the first country in Europe with a major outbreak of the coronavirus.

With 1,327 more cases registered in the 24-hour period ending Friday evening (this morning New Zealand time), Italy now tallies 217,185 confirmed coronavirus infections. Some 11,000 more people have recovered from the illness than are currently positive for the infection.

Lombardy in the north continues to be the hardest-hit region, accounting for nearly one-half of the latest cases registered.