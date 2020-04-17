TODAY |

Italy to roll out experimental immunity tests for Covid-19

Italy will begin administering experimental coronavirus immunity tests on an initial 150,000 people nationwide in early May, in an effort to reopen the country after weeks of lockdown. 

Italy's commissioner for the pandemic, Domenico Arcuri says the government hopes the first wave of tests will progressively grow in number and become the national standard. 

Italy, Europe's epicentre of the pandemic, has imposed a lockdown and production shutdown through to May 4. 

Individual regions and even companies are already gunning to start antibody tests to accelerate reopening but Mr Arcuri made clear the government wants a unified approach in testing. 

He called the testing a "fundamental pillar" in push to move into the next phase of Italy's emergency response.

Another pillar involves rolling out voluntary contact-tracing cellphone apps to provide real time data on movements of people and possible new clusters of infection according to Domenico Arcuri. 

A pilot programme would begin in some regions and then extend nationwide he says.  

