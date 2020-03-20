TODAY |

Italy records highest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths at 627

Source:  Associated Press

Italy has recorded its highest day-to-day- rise in the number of deaths of persons infected with Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua reports from the UK, which remains in lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli announced today there were 627 new deaths. The number of new cases also shot staggeringly higher: 5986 cases.

That brings the official total of new deaths overall to 4032 and of cases to 47,021.

Authorities said most of the dead had existing health problems before they were sickened with the coronavirus, such as heart disease and diabetes. The soaring numbers in the country with Europe's largest outbreak come despite a national lockdown to drastically limit the reasons citizens can leave their homes.

Mayors and governors throughout the country have been demanding even stricter measures. Italy's national government is widely expected to respond soon.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
Most Kiwis don't have enough savings to weather economic downturn, survey finds
2
Jacinda Ardern says she believes coronavirus can be contained - 'I have absolute faith in New Zealanders'
3
Northland surfers given unforgettable day as they share waves with greatest ever, Kelly Slater
4
'We all have the responsibility to stop Italy from happening' - Kiwi scientist speaks out
5
Auckland principal with half his students absent wants to reassure parents that schools are safe
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:10

Most Kiwis don't have enough savings to weather economic downturn, survey finds

Coronavirus: Realities of working from home with kids
01:58

Warriors coming to aid of players’ families as team plays on in Australia
01:49

Broadband usage soars across NZ as numbers of people working from home rise