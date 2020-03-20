Italy records highest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths at 627

Italy has recorded its highest day-to-day- rise in the number of deaths of persons infected with Covid-19.

Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli announced today there were 627 new deaths. The number of new cases also shot staggeringly higher: 5986 cases.

That brings the official total of new deaths overall to 4032 and of cases to 47,021.

Authorities said most of the dead had existing health problems before they were sickened with the coronavirus, such as heart disease and diabetes. The soaring numbers in the country with Europe's largest outbreak come despite a national lockdown to drastically limit the reasons citizens can leave their homes.