Italy will quarantine more than 10 million people in attempt to contain coronavirus

Italy will quarantine more than 10 million people, with the region of Lombardy and a dozen northern provinces being locked down as officials try to contain coronavirus.

Source: Associated Press

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced today that the lockdown would be implemented shortly.

Travel in and out of the northern region of Lombardy, which includes Milan, will be restricted.

The measures would lock down 11 provinces in total, a local news agency reported.

Anyone caught travelling in or out of the region will face fines with schools, bars, cinemas and public events closed until April 3.

The number of people infected in Italy rose significantly to 5,883 today and the death toll reached 233, according to the daily bulletin published by the Civil Protection Agency.