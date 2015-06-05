TODAY |

Italy making hot car alarms for baby seats mandatory after toddler's death

Associated Press
Italy is requiring parents of young children to equip car seats with alarm devices so tots aren't forgotten by absent-minded adults.

A transport ministry decree went into effect on Thursday (overnight NZT) in a bid to prevent deaths, like that of a toddler in Sicily two months ago.

His father forgot to drop him off at day care, leaving him five hours in a hot car.

The devices must emit audio and visual signals that can been perceived both inside and outside the vehicle and that are triggered if the child in the car seat is left behind.

The requirement applies to car seats for children younger than 4.

Violators risk fines up to 326 euros (NZ$565) and losing points on their driver's license.

