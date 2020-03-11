TODAY |

Italy death toll almost at 3000 as over 4000 new cases emerge

Source:  Associated Press

Barring a miracle, Italy will surpass China in the number of coronavirus deaths in just one more day.

Two people walk in Rome's Piazza Navona, deserted, Tuesday evening. Source: Associated Press

Today, Italy saw a record new high in the numbers of infections and deaths reported, adding more than 4,200 new cases for a total of 35,713 infections.

Another 475 people died, bringing Italy’s death toll to 2,978.

China, where the Covid-19 pandemic first emerged late last year, has seen 3,241 deaths, most in the hard-hit central province of Hubei.

Italy has an older population than China's, but only has 60 million people to China's 1.4 billion people.

Medical experts say the new virus is killing people over 65 at a much higher rate than other age groups.

