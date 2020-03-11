Italy death toll almost at 3000 as over 4000 new cases emerge

Barring a miracle, Italy will surpass China in the number of coronavirus deaths in just one more day.

Two people walk in Rome's Piazza Navona, deserted, Tuesday evening. Source: Associated Press

Today, Italy saw a record new high in the numbers of infections and deaths reported, adding more than 4,200 new cases for a total of 35,713 infections.

Another 475 people died, bringing Italy’s death toll to 2,978.

China, where the Covid-19 pandemic first emerged late last year, has seen 3,241 deaths, most in the hard-hit central province of Hubei.

Italy has an older population than China's, but only has 60 million people to China's 1.4 billion people.