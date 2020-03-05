TODAY |

Italy confirms it will close schools nationwide amid coronavirus outbreak

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Italy announced today it will close schools and universities across the country in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

As China’s numbers fall, the number of new confirmed cases in Italy continues to rise, with 107 deaths.

Italy’s Education Minister, Lucia Azzolina, initially rejected reports of the closures, which will last through March 15.

"No decision on the schools has been taken, there is no closure," she initially said.

Italy has the highest death toll from coronavirus outside China. 

Meanwhile in Britain, Boris Johnson announced in parliament the government would introduce a legislation to ensure people who are self-isolating are protected financially.

"As part of our emergency coronavirus legislation measures to allow the payment of statutory sick pay to be available from the very first day you are sick," said the Prime Minister.

Some 85 people in the United Kingdom have tested positive for Covid-19.

