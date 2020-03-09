Italy becomes country with second highest number of coronavirus cases

Italy’s total number known number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases crept past that of South Korea, becoming the country with the second-highest number of infections today after China.

A couple kisses in Rome, after Italy announced a sweeping quarantine early for its northern regions. Source: Associated Press

Italian government authorities say the country now has 7,375 cases. That is 62 more than South Korea.

China has more than 80,000 cases.

Early in the outbreak, Italy was zealous in testing those living in hotbed areas, even if they had no symptoms or close contact with someone known to be infected. So far, Italian health personnel have performed some 50,000 tests.