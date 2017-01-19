Italy avalanche death toll rises to 23 as more bodies found

Rescue crews recovered several more bodies overnight from the rubble of a hotel crushed by an avalanche, bringing the death toll to 23, even as they mourned colleagues who were killed in a nearby helicopter crash.

The emergency helicopter slammed into a mountainside on Tuesday as its crew was rescuing an injured skier.

The two pilots, three crew members and the skier were killed. Some of the rescue team onboard had been working at the avalanche site about 100 kilometres away up until Monday.

Avalanche recovery crews reported the toll from the January 18 disaster at the Hotel Rigopiano stood at 23 dead, with six people unaccounted for under the tonnes of snow and rubble. Search operations continued.