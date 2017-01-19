 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Italy avalanche death toll rises to 23 as more bodies found

share

Source:

Associated Press

Rescue crews recovered several more bodies overnight from the rubble of a hotel crushed by an avalanche, bringing the death toll to 23, even as they mourned colleagues who were killed in a nearby helicopter crash.

A number of people are feared dead after the avalanche struck the Hotel Rigopiano after earthquakes in the region.
Source: Associated Press

The emergency helicopter slammed into a mountainside on Tuesday as its crew was rescuing an injured skier.

The two pilots, three crew members and the skier were killed. Some of the rescue team onboard had been working at the avalanche site about 100 kilometres away up until Monday.

Avalanche recovery crews reported the toll from the January 18 disaster at the Hotel Rigopiano stood at 23 dead, with six people unaccounted for under the tonnes of snow and rubble. Search operations continued.


Related

UK and Europe

00:26
Metres of snow fall triggered the avalanche which covered the Hotel Rigopiano, and 14 people remain unaccounted for.

Death toll from Italy avalanche climbs to 16 as hopes diminish

00:38
Trees and rocks were also uplifted in the avalanche which buried a hotel beneath the snow.

Rescue teams search overturned cars for survivors in Italian avalanche hotel
00:22
The pups survived for at least four days in the boiler room of the Hotel Rigopiano.

Video: Beaming rescue workers show puppies found after days trapped in avalanche destroyed Italy hotel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
The 'bouncer' parked his Audi on a stranger's drive so she blocked him in with her Skoda for two hours as 'a lesson'.

Watch: The moment a furious Audi driver tries bouncing a car blocking his way

2
The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

00:36
3
The American actress, who starred as Mary Richards in the 1970s hit sitcom, has died aged 80.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies, aged 80

00:41
4
It's quite incredible how a motorcyclist in the US only suffered minor injuries in this crash.

Raw: Motorcyclist slams into car on highway - and then somehow holds on to it after being tossed into the air


00:51
5

'You could call it the Moody-shuffle' - All Black Joe Moody shows off his unusual dance moves in front of Parris Goebel

02:30
Red Warrior Entertainment and its American owner announced the Tongan cabinet had given it a gaming license.

Tonga knocks back American Indian's casino plan

But it appears the Government has given Red Warrior Entertainment approval for a development project which includes building hotels.

00:40
‘The lights, the music, putting the money in, feeling the knob and buttons… I thought the machines were talking to me’

Video: 'I actually thought I could read the machines' - gambler baffled by her own pokies addiction

Delia's tragic story comes as latest figures show fewer people are hitting pokies in pubs and clubs but they spent substantially more on them last year.

03:43
The move has been prompted by fears that if another earthquake hits, people could be killed by falling masonry.

Wellington's quake-threatened building owners say $30k not enough for strengthening

Around 300 building owners have a year to fix masonry and parapets.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:33
Khoder Nasser has hit out at claims links between SBW and controversial clerics could affect a deal with BMW.

Sonny Bill Williams' manager slams BMW contract claims as 'totally off the mark'

There had been complaints by BMW customers over SBW's links to controversial Muslim clerics.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ