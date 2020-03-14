TODAY |

Italians in coronavirus lockdown are playing live music from apartment blocks to cheer spirits

Source:  Associated Press

Residents of some parts of Rome played live music from apartment blocks, keeping up each other's spirits during a government-imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Locals filmed from balconies as many joined in with instruments or whistles in two different parts of Rome. Source: Associated Press

Locals filmed from balconies as neighbours joined in with any and all instruments or whistles - a spontaneous reaction recorded in two different locations.

The number of infected in Italy to date is 17,660 since the outbreak began on February 21, and the number of related deaths has climbed to 1,266.

Italy is the epicentre of the virus outbreak in Europe.

READ MORE
Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus pandemic

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organisation, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

World
Music
UK and Europe
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lockie Ferguson isolated, tested for coronavirus after getting sore throat in Black Caps loss
2
Watch: Prince Charles cracks himself up after pulling out of red-carpet handshake
3
Hurricanes star Ngani Laumape flattens Aaron Cruden with massive bump off
4
NZ First MP Tracey Martin self-isolating, being tested for coronavirus
5
Auckland Pasifika festival stallholders seek other venues following cancellation
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:40

Canada shuts down Parliament with Justin Trudeau in coronavirus isolation after wife's positive test

UK officials stop all Premier League football matches amid coronavirus outbreak, London Marathon also postponed

Boston Marathon postponed until September amid virus concerns

Religious services curbed across Mideast over virus fears