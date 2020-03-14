Italians in coronavirus lockdown are playing live music from apartment blocks to cheer spirits

Residents of some parts of Rome played live music from apartment blocks, keeping up each other's spirits during a government-imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Locals filmed from balconies as neighbours joined in with any and all instruments or whistles - a spontaneous reaction recorded in two different locations.

The number of infected in Italy to date is 17,660 since the outbreak began on February 21, and the number of related deaths has climbed to 1,266.

Italy is the epicentre of the virus outbreak in Europe.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.