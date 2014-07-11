 

Italian special ed teacher accused of smuggling $1 million worth of cocaine into Melbourne

AAP
An Italian special education teacher who smuggled $1.1 million worth of cocaine into Melbourne may have been targeted as a drug mule because she is such a "nice person", lawyers say.

Elisa Salatino is facing a potential life prison sentence after customs officers found 5.3kg of the drug in a hidden compartment of her bag when she arrived at Melbourne Airport from Rome in February 2017.

The 40-year-old from Bari in southern Italy is a primary school teacher who specialises in helping children with disabilities.

Salatino is proficient in sign language, reads braille and has taught disabled kids in Italy for more than a decade.

She's now doing it tough as the only native Italian-speaking woman in Victoria's prison system, her lawyer says.

"She's extremely isolated," lawyer Michael McGrath told the County Court on Monday.

"There are no other prisoners who speak her native tongue.

"There's only a handful of books in the library in Italian and there only so many times she can read them."

Salatino was found guilty by a jury of the federal offence of importing a commercial quantity of cocaine and. She is now awaiting sentencing.

A bag of cocaine

Prosecutor John Dickie said Salatino's background and good character may have drawn drug smugglers to choose her as a courier in the hope she wouldn't be caught.

"Demonstrations of wanting to help others and being a nice person would've been attractive to people who would want to import drugs into Australia," he said.

Salatino suffered from depression and had endured relationship troubles with her former partner in Italy, and these difficulties were linked to her criminal lapse, her lawyer said.

She did not organise the smuggling plot, nor did she know exactly how much cocaine she was carrying, but she received a free flight and possibly some cash, the court was told.

Mr Dickie said Salatino may have been "naive" but a strong sentence was needed to ensure other would-be smugglers were deterred from doing the same.

"That's because of the ease with which this offence can be committed and the difficulty of detecting it," Mr Dickie said.

One of Salatino's close friends described the teacher as a "bright" and "ethically correct" person who'd never been in trouble with the law before.

"She is an exceptional woman," the friend said in a letter, read to court by an interpreter.

"Anyone who gets to meet her is always affected by her positivity."

The maximum penalty for importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug is life in prison.

Salatino is due to be sentenced by Judge Irene Lawson on August 30.


Aretha Franklin believed to be seriously ill

Associated Press
Topics
World

Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to a person close to the singer.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that Franklin is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

The Queen of Soul canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up. She was originally scheduled to perform on her 76th birthday in March in Newark, New Jersey, and at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in April.

Last year, the icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at "some select things." One of those select events was a gala for Elton John's 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation in November in New York City, where Franklin closed the event with a collection of songs including "I Say a Little Prayer" and "Freeway."

Abdul "Duke" Fakir, the lone surviving original member of the Four Tops, told the AP on Monday morning they have been "very close" for decades and their most recent conversation was about a week ago by phone. Fakir said they talked after Franklin had stopped by his Detroit house when he wasn't there.

"She was telling me she rides around the city every now and then — she talks about how beautiful it is again," Fakir said. "We were reminiscing about how blessed we were — only a couple two of us are around from that era. We were just kind of reminiscing about the good times we had."

Fakir, who calls Franklin "baby sis" because he's older than she is by six years, said despite her health troubles "she was talking about the future."

"She talked about this great, big special she was going to have in New York, with all her great friends performing," he said. "It made me feel good as well — she was still hoping and wishing and dreaming as we do in this business."

Mariah Carey was among the celebrities who tweeted well wishes to Franklin, writing that she is "praying for the Queen of Soul." Missy Elliott wrote that the public has to celebrate iconic artists before they die.

"So many (of them) have given us decades of Timeless music," the rapper wrote on Twitter.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - Show at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/WireImage)
Aretha Franklin performs on stage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation November 2017. Source: Getty
Topics
World
FBI fires Deputy Assistant Director

Associated Press
Topics
World

The FBI has fired a longtime agent who once worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation after he sent text messages criticizing President Donald Trump to a colleague.

Former agent Peter Strzok (struhk) was removed from Mueller's team a year ago after the text messages were discovered. The FBI had been reviewing his employment. Strzok's lawyer said he was fired late Friday by FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

The lawyer, Aitan Goelman, criticized the firing in a statement Monday, saying he was fired because of political pressure and "to punish Special Agent Strzok for political speech protected by the First Amendment." He said the firing "should be deeply troubling to all Americans."

Trump has repeatedly criticized Strzok on Twitter. The FBI did not have immediate comment.

FILE - In this July 12, 2018 file photo, FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok is seated to testify before the the House Committees on the Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform during a hearing on "Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election," on Capitol Hill in Washington. His lawyer said he was fired late Friday by FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Source: Associated Press
Topics
World