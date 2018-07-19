 

Italian protesters raise red painted hands in sadness at abandoned migrants

Associated Press

Italian activists protested with their hands painted red and raised in the air today, after three people were allegedly abandoned, and two of them died, in the Mediterranean Sea yesterday.

The Italian protests come after three people were allegedly left in the Mediterranean Sea.
Source: Associated Press

They said that the red paint symbolised the blood of migrants who die at sea due to the hard line anti-immigration policy of Italian authorities.

"I don't want to have my hands blood-stained" said Radical party member Leonardo Monaco, accusing Italy's government for the death of hundreds of migrants at sea.

"We feel that our hands are full of blood," said Giorgia Linardi, a representative of the German nongovernmental organisation Sea-Watch, raising her, painted red, hands in the air.

Yesterday, the Spanish rescue group "Proactiva Open Arms" said that it found a woman and the two bodies of another woman and a toddler amid the drifting remains of a destroyed migrant boat in the Mediterranean Sea.

It accused both a merchant ship sailing in international waters and Libya's coast guard of failing to help the three migrants.

Today, it said that it wouldn't dock its boat carrying the woman and the two bodies at and Italian port and could not trust how Italian authorities will handle the investigation into the wreckage.

This came after Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini referred to their claims and account of the rescue operation as "lies and insults."

Spain later confirmed that it had authorised the rescue vessel to dock in the port of Palma de Mallorca.

Italy's new populist government has vowed to close its ports to aid organisations it blames for encouraging migrant flows across the Mediterranean because human traffickers rely on the rescuers. Rome and the European Union have also trained and financed the Libyan coast guard to halt the flow.

