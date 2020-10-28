Italian police fire water cannon after hundreds gather for Covid-19 lockdown protest in Rome

Police fired a water cannon at protestors in Rome today after hundreds gathered in the Italian capital to vent their anger over the latest measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Footage showed protestors hurling what appeared to be flares towards the police.

They were protesting against new restrictions that have forced restaurants and cafes to close early and shuttered cinema, gyms and other leisure venues.

The government imposed at least a month of new restrictions across the country Monday to fight rising coronavirus infections.