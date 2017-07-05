 

Italian land-artist ploughs Vladimir Putin's face into field

A giant portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in a field in Castagnaro, near the northern Italian city of Verona yesterday.

Dario Gambarin used a tractor to create his 135 metre picture of the Russian leader in an Italian field.
Alongside was the caption "G20 2017" and the signature of Italian land-artist Dario Gambarin.

Gambarin used a tractor to create the 135 metre wide picture just a few days ahead of the fortcoming G20 summit, to be held in Hamburg July 7-8.

Gambarin says he doesn't measure the field before starting his work, but is apparently able to create perfectly dimensioned giant images with just an innate sense of proportion and the ability to drive a tractor.

The sheer scale of his pictures mean they can only be properly viewed from above.

Because Gambarin deletes his works after a few days so that the field can be cultivated as usual, his works are always created between the harvest of the crop and the sowing of seed for the next one.

