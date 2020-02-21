TODAY |

Italian football side AS Roma help find six missing kids with unique social media campaign

Source:  1 NEWS

Italian football club AS Roma has launched a ground-breaking social media campaign that’s helped find six missing children.

Six missing kids have been located thanks to the club’s policy of highlighting missing kids alongside transfer announcement. Source: BBC

The club showed photos of those missing alongside their transfer announcements, and they are encouraging other clubs to do the same.

The Serie A outfit has partnered with a dozen charities and organisations around the world, tailored to which player they signed.

Three of the now-found kids were from London, two in Kenya and one from Belgium.

One of the Kenyan children was featured in the transfer video for England’s Chris Smalling, when he joined on loan from Manchester United.

“It was a really powerful moment for me, and an amazing thing for the family,” Smalling told the BBC.

“Being a father now, not knowing where you child is is one of the toughest things to have to deal with in life and I wouldn’t want to wish that on anybody.”

