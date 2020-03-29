Italian churches being used to store bodies amid coronavirus outbreak

A church in the badly-hit Lombardy region has been storing coffins of those who have died as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, before they are transported to other areas of Italy to be cremated.

Tens of coffins left Bergamo cemetery on Saturday on army trucks to cemeteries in other parts of the province to be cremated.

But despite these efforts cremations haven't been able to keep up with the number of people dying of the virus, leading to churches like the one in Seriate temporarily storing the coffins.

Don Mario Carminati, parish priest of Seriate Church, said that they has arrived to this situation because in Bergamo deaths are increasing rapidly.

Carminati offered to hold 80 coffins - 45 have already been transported, and others will be transported on Saturday to crematoriums in other provinces.

The coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened at least 600,000 people and killed over 28,000 worldwide, crippled economies and forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further and overwhelming health care systems.

Italy has been hit hard by the virus, particularly in the Lombardy region.

