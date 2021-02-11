Italian alpine village turns orange after dust blows in from Sahara Desert

Visitors who signed up for a sled ride pulled by huskies in northwestern Italy last weekend were in for a surprise, a ride through a desert-hued landscape.

Red sand from the Sahara Desert fell on the snow-covered landscapes of the Italian Alps Sunday turning the winter wonderland a pale orange shade.

The alpine village of Sestriere, in Piemonte region, was blanketed as were several regions of Europe over the past week.

Giorgia Grangetto, a tour guide for the Husky Experience joked that it was like giving a tour in the Sahara Desert.

The European Commission's Copernicus satellite monitoring programme said measured levels of particles smaller than 10 micrometres – so-called PM10s – increased in places such as Barcelona, Spain and in the French cities of Lyon and Marseille on Monday.