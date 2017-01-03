Istanbul nightclub attack: Police swoop on neighbourhood as hunt for gunman continues

Turkish media reports say police have launched an operation in an Istanbul neighbourhood over the New Year's nightclub shooting attack that killed 39 people.

Haber Turk news channel said police, acting on a tip, were carrying out an operation at a home in Istanbul's Zeytinburnu neighborhood on Tuesday night (local time).

The private Dogan news agency says the operation is being carried out by special operations police with backing from a helicopter.

The assailant slipped from the scene of the attack at the Reina club early on New Year's Day, taking advantage of the chaos that ensued after he opened fire.

Earlier, Turkey's deputy prime minister, Numan Kurtulmus, said authorities were close to identifying the gunman after obtaining his fingerprints and a description of his appearance.