Istanbul nightclub attack: 24 out of 39 victims were foreigners

Nearly two-thirds of the people killed in the Istanbul nightclub attack were foreign nationals, says Turkey's state-run news agency.

Anadolu Agency reported today that 24 of the shooting attack's 39 victims were citizens of other countries.

The Associated Press reports that three Lebanese citizens were killed and four wounded in the shooting attack.

Three Jordanians, one French, four Iraqis and at least seven Saudi Arabian citizens were also killed.

No New Zealanders were caught up in the attack, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says.

There are 109 New Zealanders registered with MFAT as being in Turkey.

Anadolu says authorities still are trying to identify four of the victims.

The agency did not provide a breakdown of all of the victims' nationalities.

Nearly 70 people were also injured in the early morning attack during New Year's celebrations at the upscale Reina nightclub, said Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Soylu said the attacker was still at large.

"This was a massacre, a truly inhuman savagery," Soylu said.

"Four of the injured are in very serious condition," said Health Minister Recep Akdag.

"There are several foreign nationals among the wounded."

The gunman, believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume, opened fire at the nightclub during New Year's Eve celebrations, in what the city's governor described as a terror attack.

Soylu said the attacker carried out the assault alone and was believed to have left the club wearing "different clothing" to those he entered the club in.

The Anadolu Agency quoted opposition lawmaker Ali Seker as telling reporters, after visiting a forensic medicine institute, that the Turkish victims of the attack included a policeman, a waiter and two security guards employed at the club.

Governor Vasip Sahin said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed the policeman and a civilian outside the club before entering and firing on people partying inside.

He did not say who may have carried out what he called a "terror attack."

"Unfortunately (he) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun," Sahin told reporters.

There were more than 500 people inside the club at the time, private NTV television reported.

I had to lift several bodies from top of me before I could get out. It was frightening."

Nightclub patron Sinem Uyanik

Sinem Uyanik was inside the club with her husband who was wounded in the attack.

"Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me," she said outside Istanbul's Sisli Etfal Hospital.

"I had to lift several bodies from top of me before I could get out. It was frightening."

Her husband was not in serious condition despite sustaining three wounds.

Some customers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack, the report said.

Footage from the scene showed at least six ambulances with flashing lights and civilians being escorted out.

NTV said police had cordoned off the area and an operation to capture the assailant was ongoing.

An AP photographer said police cordoned off the area about 3km away from the nightclub and reported multiple ambulances passing by.

Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Claus and others as street vendors, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The White House has condemned the act as a "horrific terrorist attack" and offered US help to Turkey.

White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said the US supports its NATO ally Turkey as both countries fight terrorism.