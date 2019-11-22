With Israel's third election in less than a year underway, exit polls suggest another stalemate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an edge over his main rival in Israel’s third election in under a year, exit polls indicated today, but it was unclear whether he could clinch the parliamentary majority needed to claim victory.

Source: 1 NEWS

Exit polls on Israel’s main TV channels showed Netanyahu and his nationalist and religious allies winning 59 seats, two short of a parliamentary majority.

The centre-left bloc, led by former military chief Benny Gantz, was projected to win 54 to 55 seats. Earlier projections had forecast 60 seats for Netanyahu and his allies, putting him on the cusp of victory.

If the official results from today's election match the exit polls, Netanyahu could find himself stuck in continued political deadlock ahead of his trial on corruption charges, set to begin March 17.

Netanyahu, the longest-serving leader in Israeli history, has been a caretaker prime minister for more than a year as a divided country has weathered two inconclusive votes and prolonged political paralysis.

With pre-election opinion polls forecasting another deadlock, Netanyahu had sought a late surge in support to score a parliamentary majority along with other nationalist parties for a fourth consecutive term in office and fifth overall.

He appeared to get it in the form of a surprisingly high turnout despite the weariness accompanying the second repeat election.

Netanyahu tweeted a heart emoji with the word" thanks" as well as photo of himself surrounded by his family, aides and supporters proclaiming “a giant victory for Israel.”

Miri Regev, a senior Likud member, proclaimed an "overwhelming victory" for Netanyahu's party.

“The nation had its say, a referendum that proved the trust of the people in Netanyahu and in the Likud, with all the indictments and all the attempts to depose Netanyahu,” Regev said.

But as the exit polls scaled back Likud's apparent performance, Netanyahu delayed what had been expected to be a joyous victory speech. At 1:30am, Netanyahu still had not emerged at his party's headquarters.

Netanyahu's Likud party was projected to win 36-37 seats, a gain from September, when it won 32.

Gantz's centrist Blue and White party, which ran on a message that the prime minister is unfit to lead because of the serious charges against him, was projected to win 32-34 seats, roughly the same number as in September.

Addressing a raucous crowd of supporters early this morning, Gantz did not concede defeat.

“This wasn't the outcome that perhaps we would have wanted,” he said. Nonetheless, he said the party would not compromise its principles and would wait for final results.

“We have just begun. We have a long road ahead,” he said.