Israeli soldier convicted in death of Palestinian assailant

Source:

Associated Press

An Israeli soldier was convicted of manslaughter today in the deadly shooting of a badly wounded Palestinian attacker, capping a nine-month saga that has deeply divided the country.

Israeli solider Sgt. Elor Azaria waits with his parents for the verdict inside the military court in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. An Israeli military court is set to deliver the verdict in the case of the soldier tried for manslaughter for the death of a wounded Palestinian attacker. The Israeli military court has convicted the Israeli soldier of manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an incapacitated Palestinian attacker, capping a nine-month saga that has deeply divided the country ( Heidi Levine, Pool via AP).

Israeli solider Sgt. Elor Azaria waits with his parents for the verdict inside the military court in Tel Aviv

Source: Associated Press

The verdict, which marks an extremely rare case of an Israeli military court convicting a soldier for lethal action taken in the field, threatened to deepen the rift.

Military commanders have condemned the soldier's conduct while much of the public, along with leading members of the nationalist ruling coalition, have rallied behind him.

With Sgt. Elor Azaria's sentencing believed to be weeks away, the country now faces a heated debate over whether he deserves clemency.

Within minutes of the verdict, leading politicians were already calling for him to be pardoned.

Under Israeli law, the country's largely ceremonial president has the authority to issue a pardon.

Azaria, an army medic, was caught on video in March fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker who had stabbed a soldier in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The Palestinian, Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, was lying on the ground and already unarmed when Azaria shot him in the head.

In delivering the verdict, which lasted nearly three hours, Col. Maya Heller, head of a three-judge panel, rejected Azaria's defense in painstaking detail.

She said there was no evidence to support his contradictory claims that the attacker was already dead or that he posed any threat at the time, telling him he "couldn't have both sides of the stick."

She called his testimony "unreliable" and said he "needlessly" shot the assailant.

"We found there was no room to accept his arguments," she said.

"His motive for shooting was that he felt the terrorist deserved to die."

Azaria faces a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars, though he is not expected to receive that much time.

The military said he would be sentenced on January 15. The defense team said it would appeal.



