Israeli police question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over corruption allegations

Associated Press

Israeli police arrived at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem today to question him about corruption allegations.

Mr Netanyahu has denied what he calls "baseless" reports that he received gifts from two businessmen.

Israel's Channel 2 TV had reported that Mr Netanyahu accepted "favours" from businessmen in Israel and abroad, and was the central suspect in a second investigation that also involves family members.

It said a criminal probe is expected next week.

Israel's Justice Ministry and police declined to comment on the media reports.

A campaign is underway by Erel Margalit, an opposition lawmaker of the Zionist Union party, for Mr Netanyahu to be formally investigated over suspicions of prominent donors improperly transferring money for Mr Netanyahu's personal use, as well as reports that Mr Netanyahu's personal attorney represented a German firm involved in a 1.5 billion US dollar ($2.1 billion NZD) sale of submarines to Israel.

