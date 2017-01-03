Israeli police question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over corruption allegations

Israeli police arrived at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem today to question him about corruption allegations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Source: Associated Press

Mr Netanyahu has denied what he calls "baseless" reports that he received gifts from two businessmen.

Israel's Channel 2 TV had reported that Mr Netanyahu accepted "favours" from businessmen in Israel and abroad, and was the central suspect in a second investigation that also involves family members.

It said a criminal probe is expected next week.

Israel's Justice Ministry and police declined to comment on the media reports.