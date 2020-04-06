TODAY |

Israeli hospital makes Covid-19 'aquarium' for families to say goodbye to loved ones

Source:  Associated Press

A medical centre in Israel has found a way to enable families to say goodbye to the body of their loved ones if they die from Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Israel has more than 8,000 people who have contracted the coronavirus and 46 have died. Source: Associated Press

Prof. Haim Berkenstadt, director of an intensive care department at Sheba medical centre, said relatives of those who die of the coronavirus can now see the body through this "aquarium".

Israel has more than 8000 people who have contracted the coronavirus and 46 have died.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. 

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. 

The vast majority of people recover.

World
Middle East
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
2
Ukrainian firefighters battle two large forest fires near Chernobyl nuclear power station
3
Coronavirus update: New Zealand cases region-by-region for April 6
4
Coronavirus lockdown has not been extended, Jacinda Ardern assures Kiwis
5
Hastings woman doing lockdown alone gets surpise from police for her 70th birthday
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Hastings woman doing lockdown alone gets surpise from police for her 70th birthday

Category 5 Cyclone Harold makes landfall in Vanuatu

Jacinda Ardern's Covid-19 update for Monday April 6

'What have we got to lose?' - Trump doubles down on drug to try and fight coronavirus