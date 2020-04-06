Israeli hospital makes Covid-19 'aquarium' for families to say goodbye to loved ones

A medical centre in Israel has found a way to enable families to say goodbye to the body of their loved ones if they die from Covid-19.

Prof. Haim Berkenstadt, director of an intensive care department at Sheba medical centre, said relatives of those who die of the coronavirus can now see the body through this "aquarium".

Israel has more than 8000 people who have contracted the coronavirus and 46 have died.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.



For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.