TODAY |

Israeli government set to collapse, triggering fourth election in two years

Source:  Associated Press

The Israeli Knesset spokesman’s office confirmed today that the country is heading to its fourth elections in two years.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Source: Associated Press

A deadline for parliament to pass a new budget passed at midnight (11am NZT), forcing the Knesset to dissolve and automatically triggering new elections on March 23.

The failure to reach a budget brings about the collapse of Israel’s current government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, Benny Gantz, formed their coalition in May to take on the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

But their partnership has been plagued by mistrust and infighting.

Opinion polls indicate that if elections were held today, Netanyahu would face a tough threat from a trio of disgruntled former allies who share his hard-line ideology, but object to his personal style of governing.

World
Middle East
