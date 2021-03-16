TODAY |

Israeli experts announce discovery of new Dead Sea Scrolls

Source:  Associated Press

Israeli archaeologists today announced the discovery of dozens of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in a desert cave believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

Dead Sea Scrolls found in the Qumran Caves near the Dead Sea in Israel. Source: istock.com

The fragments of parchment bear lines of Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum and have been radiocarbon dated to the 2nd century AD, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

They are the first new scrolls found in archaeological excavations in the desert south of Jerusalem in 60 years.

The new pieces are believed to belong to a set of parchment fragments found in a site known as “The Cave of Horror" — named for the 40 human skeletons found there during excavations in the 1960s — that also bear a Greek rendition of the Twelve Minor Prophets.

The cave is located in a remote canyon in the Judean Desert south of Jerusalem.

The fragments are believed to have been stashed away in the cave during the Bar Kochba Revolt, an armed Jewish uprising against Rome during the reign of Emperor Hadrian, between 132 and 136 AD.

The artefacts were found during an operation by the Israel Antiquities Authority in the Judean Desert to find scrolls and other artefacts to prevent possible plundering. The authority was holding a news conference today to unveil the discovery.

World
Religion
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:58
Inside the new Wellington supermarket where all items are free
2
Fair Go: Auckland single mum left distraught after moving firm takes off before finishing the job
3
Sunday Feature: Father wins seven-year battle to meet his son's murderer
4
Royal Yacht Squadron in Portsmouth is next America's Cup Challenger of Record, 1 NEWS understands
5
Watch: Hilary Barry catches up with New Zealand's best loved funeral directors
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Scott Morrison criticised for suggesting women's march participants should be thankful they weren't shot

Two charged over assault of Capitol police officer who died after riot

News Corp and Facebook agree on pay deal for Australian news

Native American to lead a US Cabinet department for first time