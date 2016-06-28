Israel withdraw ambassador from NZ after UN vote against settlements in Palestinian territory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed Israel's ambassador in New Zealand to return to Israel for consultations, his spokesman said yesterday in response to a UN resolution on settlements.

File Photo: Construction on land owned by Palestinian Mohammad Abu Ta'a, in east Jerusalem. Abu Ta'a discovered some years ago that the Israeli government had expropriated the piece of land in Jerusalem belonging to his family and handed it over to a leading organisation that oversees Jewish settlement building in the West Bank. Source: Associated Press

New Zealand co-sponsored the resolution demanding Israel stop building settlements on occupied Palestinian territory along with Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal.

The resolution put forward at the 15-member council was able to pass after the Obama administration abstained from using its veto vote.

According to a statement issued by Mr Netanyahu's office, he instructed Israel's ambassadors in New Zealand and Senegal to immediately return to Israel for consultations.

Murray McCully. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Netanyahu also ordered the cancellation of visits to Israel by the non-resident ambassadors of Senegal and New Zealand.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Murray McCully says the resolution sent a message to the parties to desist from actions that undermine a two state solution and incite acts of violence.

"These have been established New Zealand policy positions for many years," he says.

"It is a sad fact that rather than making progress with talks between the parties, the most the Security Council is able to achieve is to attempt to stop the further undermining of the two state solution."

Mr McCully says the decision should not come as a surprise.

"Israel has informed us of their decision to recall their Ambassador to New Zealand for consultations.

"The vote today should not come as a surprise to anyone and we look forward to continuing to engage constructively with all parties on this issue."

The Israeli prime minister also ordered the cancellation of a planned visit to Israel by the Senegalese foreign minister in three weeks, and instructed the foreign ministry to cancel all aid programs to Senegal.

Israel and US President-elect Donald Trump had called on the United States to veto the measure.