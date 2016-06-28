 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Israel withdraw ambassador from NZ after UN vote against settlements in Palestinian territory

share

Source:

NZN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed Israel's ambassador in New Zealand to return to Israel for consultations, his spokesman said yesterday in response to a UN resolution on settlements. 

File Photo: Construction on land owned by Palestinian Mohammad Abu Ta'a, in east Jerusalem. Abu Ta'a discovered some years ago that the Israeli government had expropriated the piece of land in Jerusalem belonging to his family and handed it over to a leading organisation that oversees Jewish settlement building in the West Bank.

File Photo: Construction on land owned by Palestinian Mohammad Abu Ta'a, in east Jerusalem. Abu Ta'a discovered some years ago that the Israeli government had expropriated the piece of land in Jerusalem belonging to his family and handed it over to a leading organisation that oversees Jewish settlement building in the West Bank.

Source: Associated Press

New Zealand co-sponsored the resolution demanding Israel stop building settlements on occupied Palestinian territory along with Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal.

The resolution put forward at the 15-member council was able to pass after the Obama administration abstained from using its veto vote.

According to a statement issued by Mr Netanyahu's office, he instructed Israel's ambassadors in New Zealand and Senegal to immediately return to Israel for consultations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully discusses the incident in Korea involving a Kiwi diplomat.

Murray McCully.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Netanyahu also ordered the cancellation of visits to Israel by the non-resident ambassadors of Senegal and New Zealand.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Murray McCully says the resolution sent a message to the parties to desist from actions that undermine a two state solution and incite acts of violence. 

"These have been established New Zealand policy positions for many years," he says.

"It is a sad fact that rather than making progress with talks between the parties, the most the Security Council is able to achieve is to attempt to stop the further undermining of the two state solution."

Mr McCully says the decision should not come as a surprise.

"Israel has informed us of their decision to recall their Ambassador to New Zealand for consultations.

"The vote today should not come as a surprise to anyone and we look forward to continuing to engage constructively with all parties on this issue."

The Israeli prime minister also ordered the cancellation of a planned visit to Israel by the Senegalese foreign minister in three weeks, and instructed the foreign ministry to cancel all aid programs to Senegal.

Israel and US President-elect Donald Trump had called on the United States to veto the measure.

It was adopted with 14 votes in favour, to a round of applause. It is the first resolution the Security Council has adopted on Israel and the Palestinians in nearly eight years.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

One confirmed dead in bus crash near Gisborne

00:35
2
The rugby league player delievered the fight-ending blow on Ryan Carr-Ketu in the fourth round to extend his boxing record to 7-0.

Watch: Paul Gallen unloads deadly uppercut on Kiwi boxer's head to finish bout in emphatic knockout fashion

00:40
3
Storm Barbara battered Birmingham Airport causing pilots grief and passengers unease as they touched down at uncomfortable angles.

Hold on! Wobbly planes hit by severe winds nearly blown off tarmac trying to land at UK airport

4

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after receiving leg and abdominal injuries

00:15
5
Weather reporter for Madrid Contigo, Elena Minambres, was joined by colleagues as she celebrated her astonishing win.

Watch: Ecstatic Spanish weather presenter can't control herself after realising big lotto win on live TV

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

00:48
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ