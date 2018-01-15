 

Israel slams Palestinian leader for anti-Trump speech

Israel's defense minister says Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has "lost his senses" following his fiery speech against President Donald Trump.

FILE - In this May 3, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arrive in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. With a Twitter post on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, threatening to cut off U.S. aid to the Palestinians, Trump has expressed his frustration over the lack of progress in his hoped-for Mideast peace push. But things could deteriorate even further if Trump follows through on the threat. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

US President Donald Trump and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Source: Associated Press

Avigdor Lieberman said today that Abbas has given up on the prospect of negotiations and is opting instead for a confrontation with both Israel and the United States.

Abbas sharply escalated his rhetoric in a speech overnight, lashing out at Trump over recent policy moves, such as recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Abbas also slammed Trump's recent Twitter comment threatening to cut American aid.

Abbas said to Trump: "Yehreb Beitak," which literally translates as "may your house be demolished."

In colloquial Palestinian Arabic, the phrase can have different connotations, from a harsh to a casual insult, but its use in a widely watched speech seemed jarring.

