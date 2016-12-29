 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Israel slams John Kerry's peace speech as a 'pathetic step'

share

Source:

Associated Press

Secretary of State John Kerry has delivered a farewell speech to outline his proposals for a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians.

The US Secretary of State says both Palestinian and Israeli leaders have to act now if they want to secure peace.
Source: Associated Press

Mr Kerry's speech comes days after the US refused to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution that called Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem a violation of international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed the resolution and accused the US of colluding with the Palestinians in drawing it up.

A senior Israeli Cabinet minister, Gilad Erdan, called Kerry's speech a "pathetic step," further heightening tensions between the two close allies as President Barack Obama prepares to leave office.

Israeli leaders have made no secret they are counting on President-elect Donald Trump to change US policy.

Mr Kerry says that if Israel rejects a two-state solution for peace with the Palestinian people, "it can be Jewish or it can be democratic."

He reiterated the American position that a two-state solution giving both Israelis and Palestinians a home state is the best roadmap to peace. He also made it clear that despite recent differences in policy, the United States continues to be Israel's closest ally.

Mr Kerry also rejected criticism that the recent US vote in the United Nations Security Council abandons Israel, as some Israeli leaders have charged.

Mr Kerry says Israel's policy allowing permanent construction of settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that risks isolating Israel from other nations.

Mr Kerry also says the United States "did not draft or originate" the UN resolution condemning the settlements, "nor did we put it forward" in the UN.

Related

Middle East

Politics

01:54
Foreign Minister Murray McCully says the vote should come as no surprise to anyone despite Israel option to withdraw its ambassador from here following the decision.

Israel swiftly responds to UNSC's vote to condemn Palestinian settlement programme
Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully discusses the incident in Korea involving a Kiwi diplomat.

Israel withdraw ambassador from NZ after UN vote against settlements in Palestinian territory

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

2
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend are on holiday in New Zealand.

Big Bang Theory star takes selfies while on holiday in NZ

00:17
3
The man shared the video with his friends on Instagram, sparking an online backlash.

Aussie bodybuilder banned from gym for life after mocking woman working out in video

00:18
4
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
5
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

00:31
Rolleston says "I have angels watching over me" after the crash near Opotiki in July.

Video: 'I feel blessed to live another day' – Boy star James Rolleston speaks after harrowing July car crash

"I took so much for granted, like brushing my teeth and talking," the actor says five months on from the serious crash.

John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.

03:00
2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

A look back at the violent crimes in NZ that dominated the headlines this year

2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ