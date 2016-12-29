Israel slams John Kerry's peace speech as a 'pathetic step'

Secretary of State John Kerry has delivered a farewell speech to outline his proposals for a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians.

Mr Kerry's speech comes days after the US refused to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution that called Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem a violation of international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed the resolution and accused the US of colluding with the Palestinians in drawing it up.

A senior Israeli Cabinet minister, Gilad Erdan, called Kerry's speech a "pathetic step," further heightening tensions between the two close allies as President Barack Obama prepares to leave office.

Israeli leaders have made no secret they are counting on President-elect Donald Trump to change US policy.

Mr Kerry says that if Israel rejects a two-state solution for peace with the Palestinian people, "it can be Jewish or it can be democratic."

He reiterated the American position that a two-state solution giving both Israelis and Palestinians a home state is the best roadmap to peace. He also made it clear that despite recent differences in policy, the United States continues to be Israel's closest ally.

Mr Kerry also rejected criticism that the recent US vote in the United Nations Security Council abandons Israel, as some Israeli leaders have charged.

Mr Kerry says Israel's policy allowing permanent construction of settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that risks isolating Israel from other nations.