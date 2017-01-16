 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Israel says Nazi camp evacuations unearth link to Anne Frank

share

Source:

Associated Press

Researchers excavating the remains of one of the most notorious Nazi death camps have uncovered a pendant that appears identical to one belonging to Anne Frank, Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial said Sunday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Yad Vashem says it has ascertained the pendant belonged to Karoline Cohn - a Jewish girl who perished at Sobibor and may have been connected to the famous diarist.

Both were born in Frankfurt in 1929, and historians have found no other pendants like theirs.

The triangular piece found has the words "Mazal Tov" written in Hebrew on one side along with Cohn's date of birth.

The other side has the Hebrew letter "heh," an initial for God, as well as three Stars of David.

Researchers are now trying to reach out to any remaining relatives of the two to confirm whether they were related.

Since 2007, the Israel Antiquities Authority, together with Yad Vashem, has been conducting excavations at the former camp in Poland in a novel approach to Holocaust research.

The camp was destroyed after an October 1943 uprising, with the Nazis leveling it and planting over it to cover up their crimes. Yet, archeologists have managed to uncover the gas chamber foundations and the original train platform.

More than 250,000 Jews were killed in Sobibor, in eastern Poland, one of the most extreme examples of the Nazi "Final Solution" to eradicate European Jewry. Frank died at the Bergen-Belsen camp, in northern Germany, in 1945.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:20
1
Gym clubs around the world joined in the workout, marking the 100th version of the Les Mills body pump programme.

'The world's biggest one-day workout'


00:26
2

Watch: West Ham striker pulls out EPL goal of the season contender

00:27
3
Tamim Iqbal didn’t believe the ball had hit the stumps, having to be given out by the third umpire in the Test with NZ.

Watch: Bizarre moment Bangladesh batsman refuses to walk after being clean bowled

00:30
4
Taranaki beat heavy favourites Auckland 22-17 in the Sevens Cup quarter final in Rotorua.

Watch: Audacious Taranaki come up with stunning play beating Auckland at the death

5
Richie McCaw shared the first photo of him and his new wife Gemma McCaw, to Facebook after their wedding yesterday.

'Our first day as Mr and Mrs McCaw' - Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn share first official photo as newlyweds

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ