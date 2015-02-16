Israel releases files on nation's missing children mystery

Israel has declassified reams of documents related to a decades-old mystery of young children who disappeared in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

Source: 1 NEWS

Some 200,000 documents were released online yesterday from past government inquiries into the disappearance of about 1,000 children, mostly Jewish immigrants from Yemen and other Arab countries.

Immigrant families allege the Israeli establishment abducted the children for adoption by Israelis of European descent, believing they could give the children a better life.

Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said the documents contained no "smoking guns" indicating an organised kidnapping.