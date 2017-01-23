Israel pushes ahead with settlements as Trump takes office

The municipality of Jerusalem granted final approval overnight for the construction of hundreds of new homes in east Jerusalem as emboldened Israeli nationalists welcomed the presidency of Donald Trump.

Workers carry material at a construction site in the West bank settlement of Maaleh Adumim. Source: Associated Press

After eight years of testy ties with President Barack Obama, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is looking forward to a new era of close relations with the US under Mr Trump. The two were scheduled to talk on the phone later today.

At his weekly Cabinet meeting, Mr Netanyahu thanked Mr Trump for his friendship and his inauguration speech pledge to battle radical Islamic militants. He said they would discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the situation in Syria and the Iranian threat, among other issues.

Benjamin Netanyahu. Source: 1 NEWS

More hawkish elements in his coalition, however, are already calling for concrete action given Mr Trump's perceived acquiescence to Israeli settlement building.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the pro-settler Jewish Home Party, was pressing the government to back legislation that would annex Maaleh Adumim, a sprawling West Bank settlement just east of Jerusalem. He also urged Mr Netanyahu to abandon his stated position in favour of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Mr Netanyahu, a longtime supporter of the settlements, has nonetheless been cautious about expanding them in the face of strong opposition from the US and other Western allies. With Mr Trump signalling a much softer line toward the settlements, Israeli hard-liners say there is no longer any reason to show restraint.

"For the first time in 50 years, the prime minister can decide: either sovereignty or Palestine," Bennett wrote on Twitter.

An official in the Jewish Home Party said Mr Netanyahu was urging Bennett to put his proposal on hold. Mr Netanyahu said that he had been asked by Trump administration officials not to take any major action without proper coordination, the official said.

The official said Jewish Home officials were sceptical of Mr Netanyahu's claims and would continue to push the government to approve the annexation measure. Mr Netanyahu's office declined to comment.

Such a move would cause a major clash with the Palestinians and the rest of the international community, which consider settlements to be illegal.