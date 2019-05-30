TODAY |

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu charged with fraud, accepting bribes

Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East
Crime and Justice

Israel’s attorney general today was formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases, throwing the country’s paralysed political system into further disarray and threatening the long-time leader’s grip on power.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit charged Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three different scandals. It is the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister has been charged with a crime. Mandelblit was set to issue a formal statement later today.

Allegations against Netanyahu include suspicions he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends, offered to trade favors with a newspaper publisher and used his influence to help a wealthy telecom magnate in exchange for favorable coverage on a popular news site.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to secure a fresh right-wing coalition. Source: 1 NEWS

The indictment does not require Netanyahu to resign but is expected to raise pressure on him to step down.

Netanyahu has called the allegations part of a witch hunt, lashing out against the media, police, prosecutors and the justice system.


Your playlist will load after this ad

The longest serving leader in the nation’s history, he is hoping for a fourth consecutive term. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Middle East
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Pilot killed in Canterbury plane crash
2
Wellington man appears to have discovered loophole in council parking laws
3
Auckland eatery donates money Israel and Maria Folau spent there to Rainbow Youth
4
Nine sunscreen brands fail Consumer NZ’s latest test
5
Matty McLean crowned Woman's Day Television Personality of the Year
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:03

Police warn youths planning second large fight at Auckland's Mission Bay

Pair arrested over Upper Hutt College blaze that caused $1.5 million damage
05:13

Grace Millane trial: Defence asks jury to consider verdict 'logically and critically'
00:34

Man charged after pregnant woman left 'traumatised' following random attack at Sydney cafe