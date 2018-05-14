Israel makes final preparations ahead of opening ceremony for new US embassy in Jerusalem

 

Israel was making final preparations today, one day ahead of the opening ceremony of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, with the controversial move likely to spark large-scale protests by Palestinians on the same day.

Around 2,000 police officers were deployed throughout Jerusalem's districts for fear of Palestinian protests and riots, according to local authorities.
Source: Associated Press

A reception for the US delegation was held this afternoon at the foreign ministry in Jerusalem.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, his senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin led the delegation.

Around 2,000 police officers were deployed throughout Jerusalem's districts for fear of Palestinian protests and riots, according to local authorities.

Meanwhile, Palestinians were also making plans to stage major protests tomorrow on both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as the Old City of Jerusalem and locations near the new US embassy to voice their anger over the relocation.

Ziad Abu Zayyad, a Palestinian political analyst, said that the Palestinian people would fight to the end.

"We are fighting for justice, we are fighting for freedom, we are fighting for peace to our people, and we will not give up until we achieve these things," he said.

Israel seized East Jerusalem, together with the rest of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Middle East war. It annexed East Jerusalem shortly later, claiming it part of its "indivisible capital," in a move which was not recognized internationally.

On Dec 16, 2017, President Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a move that triggered a new wave of violence in the region.

The Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. Following Trump's move, they said the United States cannot be considered as a fair peace broker in the Middle East.

