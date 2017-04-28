 

Israel intercepts 'target' from Syria after Damascus blasts

Associated Press

An apparent Israeli missile attack on a Syrian military installation near Damascus International Airport shook the capital yesterday and raised tensions between the two hostile neighbours.

After nightfall, the Israeli military deployed its Patriot missile defense system to intercept a projectile incoming from Syria.

The Syrian military said the attack was carried out by Israel.
The military did not elaborate on what it described as a "target" but Israeli media said a drone that had infiltrated from Syria was knocked out.

The target of the explosions near Damascus was not immediately known, but the blast could be felt at least 15 kilometres away.

The Syrian military said the attack was carried out by Israel and aimed to "raise the morale of terrorist groups" the government maintains are waging war against President Bashar Assad's forces.

The Syrian military said it would continue its "war on terror".

Israel has appeared to be striking at military convoys and installations in Syria at a quickening pace, maintaining it has the right to prevent authorities in Damascus from transferring weapons across the border to the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group.

Hezbollah is a staunch ally of the Syrian government, which is mired in a six-year-long civil war, and also an avowed enemy of Israel, which occupied Lebanon for nearly two decades.

Israeli Minister of Intelligence Yisrael Katz would not comment directly on the incident but said any similar strike would be in line with established policy to interrupt weapons transfers.

"It absolutely matches our declared policy, a policy that we also implement," Katz told Israel's Army Radio.

Activists running the widely followed Damascus-focused Facebook page Diaries of a Mortar reported hearing several explosions before dawn, which they said could be felt across the Syrian capital.


